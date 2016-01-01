Overview

Dr. Hezekiah Owojuyigbe, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Owojuyigbe works at Aza Health in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.