Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD
Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Infectious Disease5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1344
First of all, I would like to thank Dr. Rubio-Gomez and her staff. Dr. Rubio-Gomez and her office staff (especially Maribel) are very professional. I feel taken care of each time I visit the office/telemedicine. I would recommend this office to anyone that is looking.
- Maimondes Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Cencer
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Rubio-Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubio-Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubio-Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio-Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio-Gomez.
