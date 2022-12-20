Dr. Hey Joo Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hey Joo Kang, MD
Dr. Hey Joo Kang, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Been seeing Dr Kang for quite a while now and she has always provided pragmatic advice with genuine care for a positive outcome. Highly recommend if you are seeking an infertility expert who’s balanced between well experienced and empathetic.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
