Overview

Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center, Dorminy Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sims works at CARE MEDICAL CENTER in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Tifton, GA and Douglas, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.