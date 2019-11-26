Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD
Overview
Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center, Dorminy Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Valdosta Office2804 N Oak St Ste C, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 249-9626
2
Optim Orthopedics1622 Madison Ave, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 388-5625
3
Optim Orthopedics-Douglas100 Doctors Dr Ste I, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (912) 383-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
- Dorminy Medical Center
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My vs was as always the staff are friendly & professional as always. Dr Sims rapport with me & my family is like no other. He cares and involves you in every part of the procesd.
About Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386653061
Education & Certifications
- Denver Spine Education and Research Institute
- Medical College of Georgia
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
