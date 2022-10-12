Dr. Hetty Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetty Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Hetty Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.1 Hollow Ln Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-6100
-
2
Aesthetic & Surgical Dermatology of New York PC3111 New Hyde Park Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 394-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr. Chung performed a hysterectomy on me yesterday with such skill that I came away feeling that I had received the best care humanly and robotically possible!! Her talent, warmth, and professionalism made this experience an extraordinarily good one and I would like the world to know that they would be in the best hands if they ever had the good fortune to go to her.
About Dr. Hetty Chung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1275504714
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.