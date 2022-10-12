Overview

Dr. Hetty Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Northern Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.