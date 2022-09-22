Dr. Hetal Tangal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetal Tangal, MD
Dr. Hetal Tangal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Tangal works at
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center Community Care465 New Lots Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 240-8950Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tangal made my transition from grandparent to care taker very easy. She remember's my granddaughter and I along with our journey when I come into visit. She follow's up when she is sick. She is very thorough and I appreciate the special attention she pays to her development. She kept up with her during the pandemic. Katelynn couldn't be in better hands. She is also very informative when asked questions.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1336189851
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Tangal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tangal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.