Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hetal Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Hetal Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Essex Pulmonary Medical Associates160 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 783-5276
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hetal Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801190962
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
