Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hetal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hetal Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Baltimore, MI.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Patel Psych PC35054 23 Mile Rd Ste 104, New Baltimore, MI 48047 Directions (586) 863-4000
- 2 30472 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 863-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Very straightforward. On time. Able to talk about diagnosis and all treatment options.
About Dr. Hetal Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1508068685
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
