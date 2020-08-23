See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Hetal Gor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hetal Gor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Gor works at Hetal Gor, MD, FACOG in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Ob-gyn PA
    180 GRAND AVE, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 335-0566
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    3:45pm - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Aug 23, 2020
    I have had great experiences with Dr. Gor. She saved my ovary thirteen years ago and two weeks ago, she saved my uterus from a hysterectomy. Dr. Gor has always been very professional and detailed. She took her time to answer all of my questions before each surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Gor.
    — Aug 23, 2020
    About Dr. Hetal Gor, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Polish and Spanish
    • 1003911280
    Education & Certifications

    • Lincoln Hosps Cornell University Med Coll
    • Topiwala National Medical College
