Dr. Hessam Aazami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hessam Aazami, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia.
Dr. Aazami works at
Locations
101 Family Medical Group22030 Sherman Way Ste 101, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (818) 312-9101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aazami?
About Dr. Hessam Aazami, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian, Persian and Spanish
- 1144299173
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aazami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aazami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aazami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aazami speaks Italian, Persian and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Aazami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aazami.
