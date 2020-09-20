Overview

Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bazaraa works at FRANCISCAN PHYSICIAN NETWORK in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.