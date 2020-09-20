See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Munster, IN
Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Bazaraa works at FRANCISCAN PHYSICIAN NETWORK in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Alliance
    761 45th St Ste 110, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 922-3020
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Franciscan Health Munster
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 20, 2020
    He spent a lot of time with me. He explained everything to me, which had not been explained before. He is very intelligent. He is very nice.
    — Sep 20, 2020
    About Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1063407872
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Nassau Co Med Ctr/Sunystony Brook Prog B
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Cairo U
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazaraa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazaraa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazaraa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazaraa works at FRANCISCAN PHYSICIAN NETWORK in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bazaraa’s profile.

    Dr. Bazaraa has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazaraa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazaraa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazaraa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazaraa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazaraa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

