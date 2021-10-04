Overview

Dr. Hesham Atwa, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Atwa works at Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.