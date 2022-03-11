Overview

Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Abdelfattah works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Morganville, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.