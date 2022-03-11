See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morganville, NJ
Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Abdelfattah works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Morganville, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Orthopaedic Associates
    280 US Highway 9, Morganville, NJ 07751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 387-5750
    University Orthopaedic Associates
    2 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 938-6090
    University Orthopaedic Associates
    4810 BELMAR BLVD, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 938-6090

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis
Wrist Fracture
Arthritis of the Wrist
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Fractures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Finger Injuries
Forearm Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Neuropathy
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
Ulnar Neuropathy
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • English
    • 1497998561
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
