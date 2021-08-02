Dr. Hesamm Gharavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hesamm Gharavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hesamm Gharavi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, LaFollette Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Gharavi works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Cancer Specialists9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 693-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Roane Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent at listening. Doesn't appear hurried. Explains prognosis clearly and compassionately.
About Dr. Hesamm Gharavi, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487640892
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Williams College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharavi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gharavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gharavi works at
Dr. Gharavi has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.