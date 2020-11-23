See All Psychiatrists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Herzl Spiro, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herzl Spiro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Spiro works at Aurora Behavioral Health Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herzl R Spiro MD, PhD
    1020 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 219-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora Sinai Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Prescription Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2020
    The smartest, most capable doctor I've ever met. Incredibly compassionate. I can tell he cares greatly about my progress.
    — Nov 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Herzl Spiro, MD
    About Dr. Herzl Spiro, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herzl Spiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiro works at Aurora Behavioral Health Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Spiro’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

