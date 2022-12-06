See All Hand Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

Dr. Kimball III works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Tenotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133
  2. 2
    Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics
    40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Tenotomy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Tenotomy

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Excellent Dr. Took the time to explain options Re: arthritis and carpel tunnel.
    — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104870476
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimball III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimball III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimball III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Tenotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

