Dr. Herve Gentile, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Un. Of Padua School Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South, Driscoll Childrens Hospital and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Gentile works at Better You Cosmetic Surgery Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.