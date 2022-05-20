Overview

Dr. Hertzel Sure, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Sure works at Sure Medical PC in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.