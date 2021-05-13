Overview

Dr. Hershel Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at HERSHEL JACKSON, MD in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.