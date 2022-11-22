Overview

Dr. Hersh Chopra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.