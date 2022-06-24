Dr. Hersell Lindo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hersell Lindo, MD
Overview
Dr. Hersell Lindo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Lindo works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Hersell Lindo MD202 SW 17th St Ste B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 390-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindo?
I had 2 miscarriages before I met Dr Lindo, he swore he knew exactly how to help me. He was absolutely right! I have a 2 year old perfect little girl now thanks to him! I’ll forever be grateful of him for listening to me and helping me!
About Dr. Hersell Lindo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629058714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindo works at
Dr. Lindo has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lindo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.