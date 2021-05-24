Dr. Herschl Silberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herschl Silberman, MD
Dr. Herschl Silberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Valley Cardiology Llp500 E Ridge Rd Ste 101, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 289-1822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Mcallen Pediatric Clinic P.A.1801 S 5th St Ste 114, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 362-8400
Dhr Health Heart Institute - Edinburg520 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 383-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor, very patient! He explains everything thoroughly. The only downfall...which is a big downfall is the WAIT TIME!!! IF this could be improved he'd definitely get FIVE STARS!!!
About Dr. Herschl Silberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124096706
Education & Certifications
- Tex Hlth Inst/St Lukes Episcopal Hosp
- Siu Aff Hosps
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Interventional Cardiology
