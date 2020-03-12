Overview

Dr. Herschel Scher, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Cape Town Medical School and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Scher works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.