Overview

Dr. Hersch Pachter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Adrenalectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.