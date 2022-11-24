Overview

Dr. Herrick Wun, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Wun works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.