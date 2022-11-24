Dr. Herrick Wun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herrick Wun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herrick Wun, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Wun works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wun?
People are nice and do a good job
About Dr. Herrick Wun, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659335941
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wun works at
Dr. Wun has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Wun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.