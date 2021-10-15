Dr. Heron Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heron Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heron Rodriguez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Popular Autonoma De Puebla, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2714
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Yes i would recommend Dr. Rodriguez. He did a good job with my iliac artery repair.
About Dr. Heron Rodriguez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1003883778
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Resurrection St. Joseph Hospital
- Universidad Popular Autonoma De Puebla, Escuela De Medicina
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Dutch.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.