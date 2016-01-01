Overview

Dr. Herold Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Bedford Medical Group LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.