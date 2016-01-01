Overview

Dr. Herold Merisier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.



Dr. Merisier works at Amicus Medical Centers of Plantation, FL in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.