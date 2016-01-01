Dr. Sahani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herneet Sahani, MD
Overview
Dr. Herneet Sahani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Seton Hall School Of Graduate Medical Education
Dr. Sahani works at
Locations
Essex Medical & Nephrology Associates (Newark)539 Bloomfield Ave Ste 1, Newark, NJ 07107 Directions (973) 497-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Herneet Sahani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1063672376
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall School Of Graduate Medical Education
- Safdarjung Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahani works at
Dr. Sahani speaks Arabic and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahani.
