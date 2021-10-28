Overview

Dr. Hernando Chong Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Chong Jr works at MD OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.