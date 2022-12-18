Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 952-5432Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?
Dr. Vargas and his PA are both amazing and compassionate souls. Never ceases to disappoint. Every visit is well thought through and informative.
About Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1285743146
Education & Certifications
- Cayetamo Heredia University Hospital|Cayetamo Heredia University Hospital|Cayetano Heredia University Hospital|Cayetano Heredia University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Lift Surgery and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.