Dr. Hernan Schmidt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Schmidt works at Oregon Psychiatric Partners in Eugene, OR with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.