Dr. Hernan Pabon, MD

Psychiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hernan Pabon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pabon works at Mental Care Now LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mental Care Now LLC
    9010 SW 137th Ave Ste 111, Miami, FL 33186 (305) 671-3503
    Sunset Neurological Group LLC
    7374 SW 93rd Ave Ste 201A, Miami, FL 33173 (786) 753-7467
    Pinebrook Family Answers
    402 N Fulton St, Allentown, PA 18102 (610) 432-3919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Psychosis
Schizophreniform Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2020
    He is a great doctor. He always takes the time to listen. Very compassionate.
    Marie — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Hernan Pabon, MD

    Psychiatry
    English, French
    1669683751
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernan Pabon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pabon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pabon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pabon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pabon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pabon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

