Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina|University Of Antioquia and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Giraldo works at
Locations
Hernan D Giraldo, MD6101 Webb Rd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 608-5931
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
EXCLLENT VS PERFECT VS TRUTH RESCEPT, LISTENS FOLLOWS UP THERES NO WORDS I REALLY APPREICATE HIM ??
About Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740278506
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Puero Rico
- Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina|University Of Antioquia
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giraldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giraldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giraldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giraldo works at
Dr. Giraldo has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giraldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giraldo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Giraldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giraldo.
