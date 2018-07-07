Dr. Hernan Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hernan Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Hernan Chang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from San Marcos University - Lima Peru|Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Jacksonville Multi-Specialty Group3627 University Blvd S Ste 615, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-8107
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
All the times my dad was in the hospital Dr Chang took excellent care of him. Made sure we understood my father's condition & the steps that were needed for him to get well. I recommend Dr Chang & all my friends & family he goes above a beyond caring for his patients.
About Dr. Hernan Chang, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891720629
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center|New England Medical Center
- Salem Hospital
- Salem Hospital|Salem Hospital North Shore
- San Marcos University - Lima Peru|Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
