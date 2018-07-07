See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Hernan Chang, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hernan Chang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from San Marcos University - Lima Peru|Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Jacksonville Multi-Specialty Group in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Multi-Specialty Group
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 615, Jacksonville, FL 32216 (904) 605-8107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2018
    All the times my dad was in the hospital Dr Chang took excellent care of him. Made sure we understood my father's condition & the steps that were needed for him to get well. I recommend Dr Chang & all my friends & family he goes above a beyond caring for his patients.
    Adrian R. in Jacksonville — Jul 07, 2018
    About Dr. Hernan Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891720629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center|New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • Salem Hospital
    Internship
    • Salem Hospital|Salem Hospital North Shore
    Medical Education
    • San Marcos University - Lima Peru|Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
