Dr. Hernan Baquerizo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hernan Baquerizo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3661 S Miami Ave Ste 505, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 859-9837
-
2
Baptist Outpatient Services Inc.8950 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 859-9837
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Excelente doctor and person! Great staff
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053378893
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
