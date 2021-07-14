Dr. Alamilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernan Alamilla, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hernan Alamilla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Healthsource of Keller226 N MAIN ST, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 337-2576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely! Dr. A’s bedside manner is bar none! He is always so delightful and pleasant yet very professional. He takes his time to ensure the best care for my aging Mom.
About Dr. Hernan Alamilla, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Alamilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alamilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alamilla speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alamilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alamilla.
