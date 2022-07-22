See All Podiatrists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM

Podiatry
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Ayvazian works at Glendale Foot & Ankle Podiatry in Burbank, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center
    333 E Magnolia Blvd Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 563-5300
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Glendale Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center
    110 S Adams St, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-4426
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 22, 2022
    He’s a professional doctor and kind with his team the staff and nurses at Memorial Hospital I have no words to say but only a big tanks and gratefulness of this doctor thank you Dr. Hermoz ayvazian
    Karapet hamazaspyan — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM
    About Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760564272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayvazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayvazian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayvazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayvazian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayvazian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ayvazian speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayvazian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayvazian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayvazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayvazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

