Dr. Herminio Cuervo-Delgado, MD
Overview
Dr. Herminio Cuervo-Delgado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cuervo-Delgado works at
Locations
Herminio Cuervo, MD1601 Williamsburg Sq, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 647-1684
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with “ Doctor Herminio Cuervo- Delgado” to hopefully figure out what was going on in my neck as I had previous spinal fusion less then 2 years ago and now took a fall and have 2 buldged discs , but since then noticed the use of my arm was hurting and literally atrophy was very noticeable not to mention severe loss of strength . He explained how he was able to pinpoint where a nerve was being impinged. With a very thorough explanation to me what would happened if left untreated . He took his time with sophisticated electrical testing and let me know that surgery would let me regain the strength and help rebuild the muscle that has atrophied so much. The staff there were very polite from the time I arrived and made me feel most welcome . Thank you so very much Doctor Herminio Cuervo-Delgado for everything and taking the time to again thoroughly explain in detail what would remedy the situation. Also, my wait time to see him was under 15 minutes. Highly recommend for sure .
About Dr. Herminio Cuervo-Delgado, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Beth Israel/Chldns/Brigham and Women's
- Usaf Med Center
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
- College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuervo-Delgado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuervo-Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuervo-Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuervo-Delgado speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuervo-Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuervo-Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuervo-Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuervo-Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.