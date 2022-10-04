See All Neurologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Herminio Cuervo-Delgado, MD

Neurology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herminio Cuervo-Delgado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cuervo-Delgado works at Herminio Cuervo, MD, PA, Lakeland, FL in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Herminio Cuervo, MD
    1601 Williamsburg Sq, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 647-1684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I met with “ Doctor Herminio Cuervo- Delgado” to hopefully figure out what was going on in my neck as I had previous spinal fusion less then 2 years ago and now took a fall and have 2 buldged discs , but since then noticed the use of my arm was hurting and literally atrophy was very noticeable not to mention severe loss of strength . He explained how he was able to pinpoint where a nerve was being impinged. With a very thorough explanation to me what would happened if left untreated . He took his time with sophisticated electrical testing and let me know that surgery would let me regain the strength and help rebuild the muscle that has atrophied so much. The staff there were very polite from the time I arrived and made me feel most welcome . Thank you so very much Doctor Herminio Cuervo-Delgado for everything and taking the time to again thoroughly explain in detail what would remedy the situation. Also, my wait time to see him was under 15 minutes. Highly recommend for sure .
    Randy Mckinney — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Herminio Cuervo-Delgado, MD

    • Neurology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215927371
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Beth Israel/Chldns/Brigham and Women's
    • Usaf Med Center
    • Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
    • College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va
    • Neurology
