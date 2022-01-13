See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Herman Kessler, MD,PHD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Herman Kessler, MD,PHD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Kessler works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0251
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Kessler and the Colorectal Staff are very friendly and helpful. I came from out of state and they made me feel very comfortable. My concerns were heard and a plan was made. I am extremely grateful for Dr. Kessler who is able to help me when no one else could.
    TK TAPPS — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Herman Kessler, MD,PHD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1417299363
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Kessler, MD,PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessler works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kessler’s profile.

    Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

