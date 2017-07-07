Overview

Dr. Hermann Escobar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NYCOM and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Escobar works at NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.