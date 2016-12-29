See All Nephrologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD

Nephrology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

Dr. Zaharowitz works at Dr Herman Zaharowitz MD in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients.

    Dr Herman Zaharowitz MD
    4957 38th Ave N Ste C, St Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 380-4786

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

4.1
Based on 9 ratings
Dec 29, 2016
He Is direct. No fluff. Experienced
NoName in Tampa, FL — Dec 29, 2016
About Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD

  Nephrology
  English
  1285736934
Education & Certifications

  Long Island College Hospital
  Flushing Hospital and Medical Center
  Flushing Hospital and Medical Center
  Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie
Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Zaharowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zaharowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Zaharowitz works at Dr Herman Zaharowitz MD in St Petersburg, FL.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaharowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaharowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaharowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

