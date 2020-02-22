Overview

Dr. Herman Teachey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Teachey works at North Alabama Ent in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.