Dr. Herman Skorobogaty, MD
Overview
Dr. Herman Skorobogaty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Locations
1
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8984Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Scripps Clinic2205 Vista Way Ste 220, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5710
3
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Herman Skorobogaty, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356531958
Education & Certifications
- VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skorobogaty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skorobogaty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skorobogaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skorobogaty has seen patients for Appendicitis, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skorobogaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Skorobogaty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skorobogaty.
