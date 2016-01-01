Dr. Herman Sequeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sequeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Sequeira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herman Sequeira, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Sequeira works at
Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Herman Sequeira, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1689920779
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
