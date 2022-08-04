Dr. Herman Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Pang, MD
Overview
Dr. Herman Pang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Pang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vein & Vascular Care Of Arizona8415 N Pima Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-4761Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 13090 N 94th Dr Ste 202, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pang?
Dr. Pang performed a number of vascular vein closures for me in Scottsdale a few years ago, and I can't say enough about how good the experience and results were. Unfortunately, his office in Scottsdale closed. Last year I had a vein closure with a new doctor and ended up in the ER on Thanksgiving Day. I'm not eager to drive to Peoria but have so much confidence in Dr. Pang that I probably will.
About Dr. Herman Pang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780688135
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pang works at
Dr. Pang has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.