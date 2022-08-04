Overview

Dr. Herman Pang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Pang works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Sgns in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.