Overview

Dr. Herman McDaniel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. McDaniel works at VALLEY UROLOGY in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Oophorectomy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.