Dr. Maeuser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD
Overview
Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Maeuser works at
Locations
Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-1710Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 8:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maeuser analyzed my partner's case effectively and with ease. He communicated well with the medical team, influencing the imaging/testing, treatment, and outcome. His technical/clinical skills for carotid endarterectomy were perfect and amazing. He communicated compassionately and well with us, providing clinical data to support his recommendations. Overall, I don't think you can find a more capable vascular surgeon for the carotid endartectomy. We are forever grateful.
About Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD
- General Surgery
- English, German
- 1740264613
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maeuser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maeuser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maeuser speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maeuser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maeuser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maeuser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maeuser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.