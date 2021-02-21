See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mabrie works at Herman J Mabrie, MD, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Pharyngitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herman J Mabrie, MD, PA
    509 W Tidwell Rd Ste 303, Houston, TX 77091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Ear Ache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 21, 2021
    The best Dr ,great professional, my husband is very well after his surgery, his snoring improved a lot
    About Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mabrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mabrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mabrie works at Herman J Mabrie, MD, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mabrie’s profile.

    Dr. Mabrie has seen patients for Otitis Media, Pharyngitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabrie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

