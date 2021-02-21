Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD
Overview
Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mabrie works at
Locations
-
1
Herman J Mabrie, MD, PA509 W Tidwell Rd Ste 303, Houston, TX 77091 Directions (713) 347-3839
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabrie?
The best Dr ,great professional, my husband is very well after his surgery, his snoring improved a lot
About Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1447323563
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabrie works at
Dr. Mabrie has seen patients for Otitis Media, Pharyngitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.