Dr. Herman Mabrie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mabrie works at Herman J Mabrie, MD, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Pharyngitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.