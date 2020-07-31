Overview

Dr. Herman Kleinbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kleinbaum works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.