Dr. Herman Kleinbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Herman Kleinbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first colonoscopy this week, cannot say enough about how great Dr. Kleinbaum and his staff were - explained everything clearly, gave me directions for follow up . Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Herman Kleinbaum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- New York Med College
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
